Chromia One Day Volume Reaches $62.37 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $158.26 million and approximately $62.37 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00084286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00829382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.11 or 0.09414616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

