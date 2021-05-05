Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

