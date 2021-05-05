Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPRQF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

