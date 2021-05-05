Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,365 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,258. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

