Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

