Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

