Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.