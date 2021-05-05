Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $606.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $612.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.98. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $239.90 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

