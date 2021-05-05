Chiasma (CHMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Chiasma to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHMA opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

