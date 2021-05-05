Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

