Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. 1,222,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

