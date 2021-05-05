Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Up 23.2% in April

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

