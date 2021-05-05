Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

