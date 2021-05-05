Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.22.

NYSE CHGG opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Chegg by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

