Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 4,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

