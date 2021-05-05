Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $660.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

Charter Communications stock opened at $672.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,051.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,182 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

