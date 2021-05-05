Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.41. 3,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $343.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

