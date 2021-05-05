CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.67.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$109.90. The company had a trading volume of 420,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,362. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$110.43.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.