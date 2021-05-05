CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 12th (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:CFACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 12th. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS CFACU opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

