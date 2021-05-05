CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

CFBK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.