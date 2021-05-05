Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200- EPS.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,687,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

