Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

CVCY stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $248.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

