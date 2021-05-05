Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 367 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 43,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $6,669,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

