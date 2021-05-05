Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVE stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

