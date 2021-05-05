CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.20. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 52,091 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIG. HSBC boosted their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

