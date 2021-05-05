Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

