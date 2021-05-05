CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 740.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

