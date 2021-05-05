CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

CDW has raised its dividend by 123.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

