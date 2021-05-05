Ccore Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $143,055.20 and $133.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00848315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,413.41 or 0.09769233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00101590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

