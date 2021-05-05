CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF remained flat at $$58.56 during midday trading on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.