CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.13

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.13 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 9410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

