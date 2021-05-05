Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 3,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,762,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

