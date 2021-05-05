Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

CSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CSPR opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $356.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

