CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

