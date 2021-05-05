Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

