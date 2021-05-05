Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,762,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $177,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $289.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 174.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1,829.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $207,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

