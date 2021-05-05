Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months on strong first-quarter 2021 results and an upbeat view. Top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in first-quarter 2021. Results were aided by demand for its products in March, led by spring offerings. Also, better promotions, productivity and enhanced pricing aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat second quarter guidance. Continued momentum in online demand driven by expanded products, ease of checkout, site navigation and faster delivery bode well. However, COVID-19 related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect second-quarter and 2021 results. High store related expenses and higher compensation costs are likely to led SG&A expense deleverage.”

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $111.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.