Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,494. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

