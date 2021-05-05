Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.50

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.50 ($17.06) and traded as high as €16.19 ($19.05). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.11 ($18.95), with a volume of 2,707,350 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.27 ($20.32).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

