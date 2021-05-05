Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

