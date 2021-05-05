Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$293.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$318.00 to C$293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$246.67.

TSE:CJT opened at C$180.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$201.30. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$125.18 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.62%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

