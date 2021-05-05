CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.