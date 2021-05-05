Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $21.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,394. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,574. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

