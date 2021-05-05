Cardano 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.10 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Cardano has a market cap of $42.21 billion and $3.10 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00078065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00336236 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026493 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

