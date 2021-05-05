Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

Shares of CPTA opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

