Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Capital Power alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$39.93 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.