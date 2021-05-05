Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

COF stock opened at $152.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

