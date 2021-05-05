Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.41. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

