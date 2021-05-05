Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 252,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 50,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

