Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $304.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.81 and its 200 day moving average is $270.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

